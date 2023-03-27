Atishi inspects newly-constructed state-of-the-art school in Delhi

On the directions of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Monday inspected newly-constructed state-of-the-art Delhi government school in Libaspur, Badli. The four-storey school has been constructed recently.

The school is equipped with 127 classrooms, eight labs, two libraries, MP Hall with a capacity of 250 children, etc. Along with this, there is also a plan to build an indoor sports complex in this school in the future.

During the inspection of the school, officials of the PWD and the Education Department said that the construction work of the school is near completion and will be wrapped up in 2-3 weeks.

On this occasion, Atishi said, “This newly constructed school of the Delhi Government in Libaspur village of Badli is like a building of an MNC. This magnificent state-of-the-art school is the result of the government’s priority and dedication towards education.”

“Before the Kejriwal government came into power in 2015, the government schools in Delhi were in a dilapidated condition, with broken walls and dark rooms, which resulted in the loss of children’s future prospects,” she said.

“However, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made education a priority, and as a result, magnificent government schools are being constructed in Delhi’s villages. These schools will provide world-class education to children from all sections of society, regardless of their economic background,” she said.

The Delhi Education Minister further added that it is the vision of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to transform the country through education.

She said that this vision would be fulfilled only when a child from an underprivileged background gets the same facilities as their counterparts from an economically affluent background. This change has begun by making Delhi government schools world-class. The government, with its state-of-the-art schools, has given the assurance to parents that finances will never become a barrier in the way of quality education.

The Delhi Education Minister directed the PWD officials to complete the finishing work as soon as possible so that the classes can start from this session in this temple of education.

The recently constructed four-storey school in Libaspur village of Badli constituency has been divided into three blocks and is equipped with 127 classrooms. The school features state-of-the-art science labs, two libraries, computer labs, lifts for children, and other modern amenities. Additionally, the government has plans to build a world-class indoor sports complex on the school premises itself.