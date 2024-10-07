Atishi govt has no authority, it is controlled by Kejriwal:Sachdeva

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Monday hit out at Delhi government, claiming that the ruling dispensation led by CM Atishi holds no political or administrative authority, and alleged that AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal is openly running a ‘remote control’ regime.

He alleged that Kejriwal has ruined Delhi’s roads and sewer system over the past ten years by not maintaining it, and added that when the situation worsened, the AAP chief resigned to escape the responsibility, placing the blame on party leader Atishi.

The BJP leader further said that now Kejriwal is making Atishi say that the roads were damaged during this monsoon, however the truth is that the condition of roads is the result of being neglected for ten years, Sachdeva added.

The Delhi BJP chief alleged that initially, Kejriwal announced about the government inspection and repair of Delhi’s roads, and now he violated constitutional and administrative norms by having the road inspection report and repair schedule announced from the AAP office, instead of the secretariat, Delhi BJP chief added.

The BJP leader further alleged that by linking the road repair schedule with the elections and announcing it from the party office, Kejriwal has made it clear that the Atishi led government is a remote controlled regime, he added.