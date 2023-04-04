Atishi assures MCD teachers of renewal of their contracts

Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Tuesday said the Kejriwal Government in Delhi stands in solidarity with MCD contractual teachers and is working towards resolving all their issues pertaining to contract renewal.

Atishi and Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi met with contractual teachers from MCD schools on Tuesday.

The Delhi education minister and mayor addressed the teachers’ concerns and assured them that the process of renewing their contracts would be streamlined soon.

Atishi said empowering government school teachers and providing them with improved working conditions has always been the topmost priority for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Dr Oberoi also said education is a pillar of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s governance agenda, and as per his vision for MCD, all issues of teachers’ contract renewal will be addressed soon.

Atishi emphasised the need to provide a better working environment for teachers in government schools and said, “Teachers are an essential component of the mission to provide world-class education to Delhi’s students. Before 2015, the renewal of guest teachers’ contracts was a major issue in Delhi government schools, but since the government led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal came to power in Delhi, the contracts of contractual teachers are automatically renewed, without requiring any applications.”

She and Dr Oberoi assured the teachers of MCD schools that the process of contract renewal of MCD teachers would be streamlined, as done in the Delhi government schools, and MCD teachers would no longer need to worry about having to renew their contracts.

The Delhi Education Minister and Mayor further assured the teachers that the government is committed to providing them and their students with a better environment to teach and learn.

Dr Oberoi further said under the guidance of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, education has always remained the pillar of AAP’s governance agenda.

“Now that the Aam Aadmi Party is also in power in the MCD, education will continue to be our priority in the MCD as well,” she added. She mentioned that due to delays in the Standing Committee elections, there had been a delay in the process of the contract renewal. Nonetheless, she continued, “We are trying our best to renew the contracts of all teachers in MCD schools as soon as possible.”