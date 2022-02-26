Asthana rewards 15 Delhi Police personnel for exemplary works

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana rewarded 15 police personnel for exemplary works in a brief ceremony held at Vimarsh Hall, PHQ.

Asthana rewarded 15 Delhi Police personnel, selected as best Division Officers, Beat Officers, PCR teams and Traffic Cops.

These 15 Delhi Police personnel had performed outstanding duties during the last two months.

These selected personnel were rewarded with Commendation Roll and cash rewards (SI-Rs 20,000/-, ASI-15,000/- and HCs & Cts -10,000/- each) alongwith memento to encourage and motivate the staff and to reinforce the belief that their efforts will get due recognition.