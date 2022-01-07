NIA announces Rs 50 lakh rewards for information on insurgents who killed Assam Rifles Commandant, his family

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) today announced Rs 50 lakh cash rewards for information relating to 10 Manipur Naga People’s Front (MNPF) and People’s Liberation Army (PLA) cadres wanted for the killing of 46 Assam Rifles Commandant Colonel Viplap Tripathi, his wife, son and four other personnel in an ambush on 13th November last.

The insurgents used arms and explosives in the attack near Sialsih village on Indo-Myanmar road under Singngat Police Station of Churachandpur District, Manipur.

NIA said if any person is having any information of importance on the suspects leading to their arrest or apprehension, the information may be shared on the NIA phone numbers and email addresses in Delhi or Imphal. The name of the informant will be kept secret.

There is a Rs 8 lakh reward each for information on Lt Col Chaoyai @ Pukhrambam Mani Meetei, 46, resident of Seraou Mayai Leikai, Kakching District, Manipur; and Lt Col Sagolsem Inaocha @ Ranjit Naorem resident of Kakwa Naorem Leikai, PS-Singjamei, Imphal West, Manipur.

There is a reward of Rs 6 lakh on another insurgent and Rs 4 lakh each reward on the other seven insurgents.

The counter-terrorism agency has registered a case under Sections 121, 121A, 302, 307, 326, and 34 of IPC, Sections 10 and 20 of UA (P) Act, Section 25(1C) of Arms Act, and Section 5 of Explosive Substances Act.