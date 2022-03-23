Asthana inaugurates new premises of Cyber Police Station North-West District

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana today inaugurated the new premises of Cyber Police Station North-West District at PS Model Town Complex for detection & prevention of cybercrimes.

Newly constructed premises of Cyber PS includes facilities like modern work-stations for investigating officers equipped with high-speed internet & data connectivity, latest computer hardware & Software, State-of-the-art forensic lab, visitor’s room, CCTNS room, IO’s rooms, barracks, ‘maalkhana’ room, record room etc.

The aim is to deal with the complaints and cases related to cybercrime with alacrity, swift response and professionalism and to ensure quality investigations of such crimes.

On the occasion, the new Conference Hall of the district was also inaugurated by the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Asthana underlined that the objective of opening Cyber Crime Police Stations in every district is to serve the citizens who fall prey to cyber fraud for prompt and quality investigation.

All cyber crimes that occurred in the jurisdiction of the district will be reported at the Cyber Police Station.

The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) Unit of Delhi Police is one of the best equipped cyber labs in the country and district Cyber Police Stations will work in synergy and coordination of this Centralized Special Unit.

The SHOs of these police stations have been selected based on their aptitude and interest.

Emphasizing the importance of ‘Golden Hour’, the Delhi Police Commissioner said that early reporting is very crucial for the crime committed in virtual space for maximum recovery. Also, there is an insistent need to upgrade ourselves as very soon cybercrime will make up 80 to 90 per cent of all crime. Since technology is fast-changing, the police have to be one step ahead to checkmate criminals. Thus, more than 10,000 personnel have been trained to handle cybercrime cases. Delhi Police is best equipped to counter new techniques adopted by anti-social elements.

A short film with a social message on cybercrime awareness and a pantomime show on “OTP Frauds” was also shown for awareness of attendees on recent trends of cybercrime and how to protect themselves from falling prey to such crimes.