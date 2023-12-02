Around 25,000 youths participating in Nirankari Youth Symposium

Around 25,000 youth from Haryana, Delhi and NCR are participating in the three-day Nirankari Youth Symposium to be held at Sant Nirankari Spiritual Sthal, Samalkha, Haryana.

The youth festival, which commenced on December 1, will conclude on December 3.

“The Nirankari Youth Symposium is a living embodiment of Satguru Mata Sudiksha Ji Maharaj’s vast and progressive vision where thousands of young sisters and brothers share and learn to adopt spirituality in real sense,” an official of the Sant Nirankari Mission said here on Saturday.

Satguru Mata Sudiksha Ji Maharaj is the spiritual head of the Sant Nirankari Mission.

The first day of the Nirankari Youth Forum (NYF) event kicked off with an opening ceremony followed by the youth participation in some indoor games along with sports like cricket, badminton, volleyball, football, etc.