Delhi assembly to host symposium in commemoration of pre-Independence legislators

In recognition of the contributions of the Indian members who leveraged legislative platforms in favour of the cause of national independence during the colonial era, the Delhi Assembly will host a symposium on July 10.

“Pre-Independence Parliamentary Systems (1911-1946) in India and the Role of Indian Members in our Freedom Movement” gives an opportunity to revisit the evolution of parliamentary institutions in colonial India.

Speaker Vijender Gupta, highlighting the relevance of this historical inquiry, emphasized that the ethical leadership and democratic spirit demonstrated by pre-Independence Indian legislators continue to resonate in present-day parliamentary culture.

Their commitment to constitutional methods, public service, and national unity remain a lasting inspiration.

As per the Delhi assembly secretariat, the symposium will consist of two academic sessions led by distinguished faculty from Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University. The first will include discussions on the role of nationalist leaders within the Imperial Legislative Council, the Public Safety Bill and legislative autonomy, while also emphasizing on Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya in the Central Legislature. The second session will feature presentations on the influence of the Central Legislative Assembly in shaping Delhi University, the formation of the temporary colonial capital, and the broader contributions of Malviya in the making of modern India.

The Delhi Vidhan Sabha aims to honour those who laid the foundation for parliamentary democracy in the country and preserve the legacy of the country’s constitutional evolution.