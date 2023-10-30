AQI level reaches ‘severe’ level at four areas in Delhi

The ‘severe’ air quality was recorded in some parts of the national capital on Monday, with AQI levels pegging at over 400, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) bulletin said.

The city on an average recorded ‘very poor’ air for the third consecutive day, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) rising to 347 on Monday evening, according to the CPCB.

Hazardous air under the ‘severe’ category was recorded at Wazirpur with AQI 427, Rohini 422, Mundka 417 and North Campus 401.

There were 30 areas in the city that reeled under ‘very poor’ air with AQI values clocking more than 300 on Monday.

There are 40 air monitoring stations across the city, and today’s data released by the pollution monitoring body was based on the readings taken from 38 stations.

AIr quality under the ‘severe’ category affects healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases, while ‘very poor’ quality air can cause respiratory illness on prolonged exposure.

AQI level between zero and 50 is falls under ‘good’ category, 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 falls under the ‘severe’ category, according to the CPCB.

Many people were seen wearing masks across the city, be it on the streets, buses, Metro trains and busy market places.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai was promoting the ‘Red Light On, Gadi Off’ campaign at the Chandgi Ram Akhada, urging the people to be part of the anti-pollution drive in the city.

Starting November 1, buses running on CNG or electric buses and BS- VI compliant ones will only be allowed to enter the city, coming from the NCR areas, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai had said on Sunday.

He said that the Transport Department will enforce the ban on BS-III and BS-IV buses coming from NCR strictly, being present at all the entry points of the city.

According to the Minister, the city is witnessing the peak time of air pollution and the government is making every effort possible to curb the sources that pollute the city’s air.