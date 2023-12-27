Air, rail, and road traffic continued to be disrupted due to low visibility

As in the past week, the national capital remained covered by dense fog on Wednesday morning disrupting road, air, and rail traffic. While flights and train services were delayed, commuters faced difficulty in negotiating roads during the early hours due to reduced visibility.

Around 25 trains ran late while several flights originating from the Delhi airport were reportedly delayed. The visibility took a massive hit due to the density of fog during the morning hours in Delhi, especially in the areas falling on the city’s outskirts.

The flights delayed were the ones not compliant with the CAT-III, a system that allows landing in conditions with low visibility. The authorities on Wednesday morning issued an advisory for the passengers to check up with the concerned airlines about the revised timings. The Delhi Airport, in its advisory, said, “While landing and takeoff continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.”

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the visibility was affected due to fog from 5.30 am until 10 am. The fog started developing late at night and stayed till late in the morning on Wednesday unlike on Tuesday. It is being said the fog on Wednesday morning lasted for maximum duration and was the thickest of the season so far.

The IMD, in its forecast, said the fog with a reduced visibility of 50-200 meters in early hours is likely on December 29 and 30 at a few pockets of Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi.

Meanwhile, the worsened air quality across Delhi made things more difficult for the residents, as the average AQI remained in the ‘very poor’ zone, recording an index value of 380 on Wednesday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). With the fog engulfing the entire Delhi-NCR region, there were reports of road accidents in the areas of Uttar Pradesh that fall under the NCR, where two people died while several others got injured.