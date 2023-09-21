AI Chatbot for PM-KISAN Scheme launched today

Union Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Government of India today launched AI Chatbot for the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme at New Delhi today.

The AI Chatbot launch marks a significant step towards enhancing the efficiency and reach of the PM-KISAN scheme, and also providing farmers prompt, clear, and accurate responses to their queries.

Launching the AI Chatbot, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shri Kailash Choudhary said the initiative is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to bring positive change to the lives of farmers and improve governance through use of technology. Shri Chaudhary said the AI Chatbot will help in accessing scheme information and resolving grievances. He also called upon the need to widen the service to link it with other related issues like weather information, soil conditions bank payments, etc. The minister complimented the Ministry officials for onboarding the technology in a short span of time and added that it will ease the burden for agriculture officials at the Centre and states.

During the virtual event, dignitaries from the Government of India and the State Government gathered to celebrate this significant milestone in the agricultural sector. The successful launch of the AI Chatbot for PM KISAN scheme reaffirms the Government’s commitment to leveraging technological advancements for the welfare of farmers.

Shri Manoj Ahuja, Secretary, the Department of Agriculture & Family Welfare noted that the AI chatbot will also be implemented for other major schemes of the Ministry in the coming months. Shri Pramod Mehreda, Addl. Secretary, Department of Agriculture & Family Welfare made a detailed presentation on the features of Chatbot and its benefits for farmers.

The AI Chatbot acts as a comprehensive guide for the beneficiaries, providing them with timely and accurate responses to their queries related to the scheme. This is the first AI Chatbot integrated with a major flagship scheme of the Union government. It has been developed and improved with the support of EKstep Foundation and Bhashini. The introduction of the AI chatbot in the PM-KISAN grievance management system is aimed at empowering farmers with a user-friendly and accessible platform. In its first phase of development, the AI chatbot will assist farmers in seeking information related to their application status, payment details, ineligibility status, and other scheme-related updates. The AI Chatbot, accessible through the PM KISAN mobile app, is integrated with Bhashini, which offers multilingual support, catering to the linguistic and regional diversity of the PM KISAN beneficiaries. This integration of advanced technology will not only enhance transparency but will also empower farmers to make informed decisions.

Currently, the Chatbot is available in English and Hindi. In a short period, it will be made available in Bengali, Odia, Telugu, Tamil and Marathi. Further, by October/November, 23 it will be available in all 22 languages of the country.