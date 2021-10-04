Admission at DU begins today

Admission procedure for Delhi University undergraduate courses starts today. Delhi University (DU) has released the first cut-off list for various undergraduate courses on its official website, and the DU UG admissions 2021 against the first cut-off list of the varsity. Candidates can get more information from the official website, du.ac.in.

Candidates who are meeting the criteria for the first cut-off list as per the guidelines can seek admission into Delhi University in the first round. The last date to apply as per DU first cut off list 2021 is October 7, 2021.

According to the official guidelines issued by Delhi University, candidates will have to apply to their college of choice online, by October 6, 2021, at the latest by 11:59 pm. The admission of the candidate will be approved by Delhi University by October 7, latest by 5 pm.

Candidates seeking admission against the first cut-off list of DU will have to make the registration fee payment while applying for their college of choice. According to the academic calendar of DU, the second and third cut-off list will be released by the varsity on October 9 and October 16 respectively.

Candidates who meet the cut-off percentage according to the first list of the varsity can visit the official website of Delhi University, du.ac.in, and fill out the registration form for the college of their choice, provided they have the desired scores in Class 12.