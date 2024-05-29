Action plan to address waterlogging issue ready: MCD

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) said on Wednesday that it has prepared a comprehensive action plan to address the issue of waterlogging during the upcoming Monsoon season.

“MCD has prepared a comprehensive monsoon action plan to address the issue of waterlogging during the upcoming rainy season. The action plan mainly focused on key areas such as timely desilting of drains, identification of waterlogging hotspots and creating control room and constitution of teams for monitoring waterlogging incidents with an emphasis on ensuring seamless coordination across various departments,” the civic body said in a statement.

On the desilting work, the MCD said it has been working on a war footing to meet the target of cleaning all the drains under its jurisdiction before the onset of monsoon.

“MCD has been working on a war footing level to meet the target of cleaning all the drains under its jurisdiction before the onset of monsoon. The Corporation has successfully completed 70 percent work of desilting and is all set to complete the work of desilting of the first phase before 15th June,” it said.

The civic body said the desilting work for the majority of drains is being carried out through outsourcing. “Control room at headquarter level as well as in all 12 zones remains operational during monsoon season. All the zonal heads including DCs have been briefed and sensitized to remain alert during rains and immediately take prompt action with regard to the deployment of manpower and resources,” it added.

The MCD further said it is committed to complete the desilting of drains before the onset of the monsoon season.