AAP’s ‘Mai Bhi Kejriwal’ signature campaign gets underway in Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has started the ‘Mai Bhi Kejriwal’ signature campaign in Delhi starting with a door-to-door campaign in Laxmi Nagar area by AAP Delhi State Convenor and Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai on Friday.

During the campaign, the minister told the people that the BJP was allegedly plotting to arrest Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for fear of losing Delhi seats to the AAP in the Lok Sabha elections.

“During the campaign, we asked people in case of his arrest, should CM Arvind Kejriwal resign or run the government from jail. The people said he should not resign and run the government from jail. They were of the view that all the arrests are being made under an agenda. In this situation, Kejriwal should not resign,” he said.

The AAP’s Delhi convenor shared that from December 1-20, they would conduct a door-to-door campaign at all 2600 polling stations, and from December 21-24, hold public meetings in all 250 wards. In the end, whatever opinion the public give they would hand over to CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Rai said under the signature campaign initiated today AAP workers would visit all 2,600 polling stations in Delhi.

“The way the leaders of the AAP, first Satyendar Jain, then Manish Sisodia, and now Sanjay Singh, are being falsely implicated points to a conspiracy to arrest CM Arvind Kejriwal. In this situation, we are going door-to-door asking people if Arvind Kejriwal is arrested, should he resign or run the government from jail,” Rai said.

The AAP Delhi state convenor shared, “So far, the people talked to said that Kejriwal has done a lot of work for the public. The chief minister has provided free electricity, water, healthcare, education, facilitated bus travel for women and pilgrimage trips for the elderly, so he should not resign but run the government from jail. People also firmly opined that these arrests are happening under an agenda. In this situation, he should not resign.”

“The BJP is making these arrests for fear of losing the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi. Our job is to awaken the public. The people have the opportunity to answer this in the Lok Sabha elections,” he said.