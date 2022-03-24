AAP legislator Raghav Chadha tenders resignation to Speaker Goel

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raghav Chadha tendered his resignation from Delhi Legislative Assembly to Speaker Ram Niwas Goel today.

An MLA from Delhi’s Rajinder Nagar Assembly constituency, Chadha has been for Rajya Sabha from Punjab by AAP after a thumping victory from the state. He is also party’s co-incharge for Punjab.

33-year-old Raghav Chadha will be the youngest Rajya Sabha member. A chartered accountant by training who went to the London School of Economics, got involved in the framing of the Delhi Lokpal Bill in 2012.

When AAP won legislative assembly election in 2015 in Delhi, Chadha at the age of 26 was appointed as AAP’s national treasurer.

In 2019, Chadha contested from South Delhi parliamentary constituency but lost to BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri. However, he grabbed maximum vote share among all the AAP candidates.

Besides, Chadha, AAP has also nominated former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Sandeep Pathak, Chancellor of Lovely Professional University (LPU), Ashok Mittal, founder of Krishna Pran Breast Cancer Care Charitable Trust, and Sanjiv Arora to Rajya Sabha from Punjab.

Five current Rajya Sabha MPs from Punjab are retiring on April 9 and the last day to file the nomination is Monday.

Punjab has seven seats in the Upper House.