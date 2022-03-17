AAP launches ‘human chain’ campaign; demands timely MCD polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today launched a unique ‘human chain’ campaign demanding timely MCD elections in the national capital.

During this campaign, banners were put up at all flyovers of Delhi which read, ‘BJP ne MCD Chunaav Karvaya Radd — Haar Ke Darr Se Bhaagi BJP’, (BJP postpones MCD elections fearing defeat).

Senior AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said, “The main goal of this campaign is to make the public aware of the BJP’s incompetence. The BJP has betrayed the people of Delhi by manipulating the centre’s powers and deferring the MCD elections. This election is the fundamental right of all Delhites. Postponing the election is yet another example of BJP’s shameless arrogance.”

Issuing a statement, Pathak said, “The BJP has sensed that their defeat in the MCD elections is certain. The BJP was also well aware that the Aam Aadmi Party will form the government in the MCD. The BJP invented an excuse out of thin air because of this fear. This act violates people’s rights. The Aam Aadmi Party is opposed to this. A human chain campaign was held today at 11 a.m. in protest.”

“Volunteers from the Aam Aadmi Party held placards at the flyover. These banners will continue to remind Delhities that the BJP has postponed the polls by intimidating the Election Commission for personal gains. They will remind that the BJP wants unification so that they can pillage Delhi for another six months. The MCD has already been looted and plundered by them. Now since there isn’t much left, they want to destroy whatever is left,” he said.

“People’s right to vote is fundamental, and they are being denied it by the BJP. In MCD, the BJP’s 5-year term is coming to an end. As a result, postponing the election is unethical,” the AAP leader said.

“The Aam Aadmi Party opposes the BJP’s tyranny. MCD elections should be held on schedule. Even after the elections, unification is possible. We shall continue to struggle till the BJP reverses its decision. We would work along with the people of Delhi to ensure that the MCD elections are held as soon as possible. We will not let the BJP loot take place for long,” he said.