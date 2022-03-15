AAP Govt to develop Delhi as center of world-class teacher education

The AAP Government will develop Delhi as a center of world-class teacher education.

The first meeting of the Board of Management of Delhi Teachers University was held on Tuesday regarding this vision.

In his message to the Board, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the aim of this University established by the Delhi Government is to create a world-class institution in the field of teacher education as good as premium institutes like IIT-IIM.

He said the Delhi Teachers University would emerge as a brand for teacher education all over the world.

Sisodia said the education sector is dominated by Finland, Singapore, Japan, America and European countries today. Delhi Teachers University would be the answer. This would allow India to be considered among the top countries of the world in the field of teachers’ education.

He said the teaching profession has become the last career resort for everyone today. The Delhi Teachers University will change this perspective, encourage the youth towards the teaching profession and produce hundreds of excellent teachers in every session. Such excellent teachers will further prepare the future of the country for the coming tomorrow by delivering quality education to their students.

The Delhi Teachers University will collaborate with national and international organizations to provide world-class training to trainees as well as to exchange new ideas and practices. Along with this, they will also be educated about the international education system through exchange programs and visits.

Sharing the vision of Delhi Teachers University, it was agreed in the board meeting that unlike most of the teacher training courses currently offered in the country, the courses offered at Delhi Teachers University will not focus solely on subject knowledge. Instead capacity building of trainees will be in focus. They will be equipped with practical skills so that they can be better prepared for classroom teaching.

It was also discussed in the meeting that the Teachers University would not only emphasize on teacher-training but also focus on fundamental and applied research in the field of education. The trainees in the university will be exposed to excellent pedagogical practices by expert faculty.