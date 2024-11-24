AAP govt claims of pollution control in city failed: Vijender Gupta

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta on Sunday said all Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s claims to control pollution in the national capital have ‘failed’.

Blaming the AAP government for the deteriorating air pollution, he said, “For the past several days, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) has consistently been over 400. Yet no improvement has been seen due to the government’s incompetence.”

Mentioning that the AQI monitoring system began in 2015, Gupta said, “This November has become the most polluted so far. Previously, November 2021 was the most polluted, with an average AQI of 376.36. However, from 1 to 23 November 2024, the average AQI is 388.5.”

He claimed that according to experts, there is little chance of significant improvement in pollution levels over the next six days and added that they also predicted that this pollution crisis could persist into December and January.

“All AAP government claims to control pollution have failed. The anti-smog guns installed across the city are ineffective. The government’s contemplation of installing more anti-smog guns is bewildering,” Gupta said.

The Leader of Opposition asserted that temporary measures by the ruling dispensation are nothing but an attempt to mislead the public.

Gupta advised Chief Minister Atishi to stop engaging in “blame games and politics and instead consult with her officials to implement real and effective measures to provide relief to Delhi’s 2 crore residents from this pollution crisis”.