Nine people were killed and 10 others injured after a massive fire broke out in a cloth warehouse in Northwest Delhi’s Kirari area shortly after midnight on Monday.

The victims of the fire tragedy included two senior citizens and four children.

The fire broke out at around 12:30 am.

According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), the godown was on the ground floor of a three-storey building.

The building had no fire equipment and only one staircase.

The injured were taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital and other nearby hospitals for treatment.

A probe has been initiated into the incident.

Earlier this month, a massive blaze had broken out in a four-storey building comprising illegal factories in north Delhi’s congested Anaj Mandi area, killing 43 people.

Most of the people affected were labourers sleeping inside when the fire broke out on the second floor of the building.