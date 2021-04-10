In yet another huge spike, Delhi today logged 8,521 fresh coronavirus infections — the highest single-day figure since 11 November last year — while 39 more people died due to the pathogen, according to the Delhi government’s latest health bulletin.

The highest single-day spike in Delhi till date — 8,593 cases — was reported on 11 November last year. On 19 November, the city had recorded 131 Covid deaths — the highest single-day fatality count till date.

Today, the daily infection tally rose almost close to that record spike figure, indicating a much faster rate of spread of the infection during this Covid wave. This is also the first time that over 8,000 cases have been recorded in the national capital in a day this year.

The positivity rate reduced slightly to 7.79 per cent from 8.1 per cent a day before. A record 1,09,398 Covid tests were conducted, including 70,403 RT-PCR tests and 38,995 rapid antigen tests, which identified today’s fresh cases, the health bulletin said. Delhi had recorded 7,437 cases yesterday, which was the first time that over 7,000 cases had been logged in the city in a day this year.

On the preceding two days, the case count had stood above 5,000. The number of Delhi’s cumulative coronavirus cases soared to 7,06,526.

Over 6.68 lakh patients have recovered from the virus in the city so far. Its Covid death toll mounted to 11,196, the bulletin stated. The number of active cases rose to 26,631 from 23,181 the previous day.

The number of people under home isolation increased to 13,188 from 11,367 while the number of containment zones increased to 4,768 from 4,226 a day before, the bulletin added. Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain had last Wednesday warned that given the pace of the Covid spread in the city the new cases “could cross” the last single-day spike record registered in November.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), at a meeting today, stressed on strict enforcement of Covid-appropriate behaviour at market places, public transport and offices in view of surging coronavirus cases in the national capital. The DDMA meeting chaired by Lt Governor Anil Baijal was attended by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, deputy CM Manish Sisodia, ministers, Satyendar Jain and K G Gahlot, and top officials.

“After detailed deliberations with experts, in view of the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in Delhi, strict enforcement of COVID-appropriate behavior was emphasised, particularly in market places, public transport, work places etc, especially in wake of the upcoming festivals,” Baijal said in a tweet.

Officials were advised to further strengthen the implementation of testing, tracing and treatment strategies with focus on micro-containment zones and geographical areas with high incidence of Covid cases, he said in another tweet.

The LG advised the health department to scale up vaccination efforts so as to enhance coverage and also to undertake appropriate awareness campaign to sensitise people towards vaccination and critical need for strictly adhering to Covid-appropriate behaviour. The hospitals were asked to ensure enhanced capacity and dedicated resources for treatment of Covid patients.

The district officials were directed to ensure optimum utilisation of existing Covid care centres, the LG said. He also called for “collective, concerted and coordinated” efforts by all stakeholders to successfully overcome the Covid pandemic.