65 lakh saplings being planted to increase greenery in Delhi: Atishi

As part of the campaign to make the national capital greener, the Delhi government has decided to plant 65 lakh saplings across the city this year. Under this, tree plantation programmes are being organised across the city.

People of Kalkaji Assembly also participated enthusiastically in the plantation campaign organised at various places under the leadership of area MLA and Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi.

Under this, Yoga Park, Pocket-A Sukhdev Vihar in Kalkaji Assembly; Tikona Park, H Block, Kalkaji; Shyam Sundar Park, C Block, Kalkaji; a tree plantation programme was organised in Inner Circle Park B-Block Kalkaji and G-Block Park Kalkaji. Also, in the coming days, tree plantation will be done on a large scale in various areas of Kalkaji.

On this occasion, Atishi also planted many saplings, including that of Mango, Amla, Ashoka.

Addressing the people, the Delhi Cabinet Minister said, “Protection of the environment is the.a responsibility of all of us. Only by joining together can we make our city clean, beautiful and green. Therefore, every person should pledge to contribute towards environmental protection by planting and taking care of trees and become a partner in building a clean and green Delhi.”

She said this year the national capital experienced unexpected heat and the whole of Delhi had to face scorching heat along with heatwaves.

“The most effective way to prevent such a situation from arising again is tree plantation. The more trees we plant, the better our environment will be, and such unexpected heat conditions will not arise,” Atishi said.

The Delhi Cabinet Minister said in this direction, the Kejriwal government is planting 65 lakh saplings in the city this year to increase greenery in Delhi. Tree plantation programmes are being organised at various places in the city, in which people are participating with enthusiasm.

She appealed to the people of Delhi to join the Delhi government in this tree plantation campaign and make it a mass movement and make Delhi greener by planting as many trees as possible.

Besides planting trees on the occasion, people took a pledge that they will take care of every tree and will fulfill their duty towards the environment.