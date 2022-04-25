Follow Us:
5 labourers trapped as house collapses in Delhi

SNS | New Delhi | April 25, 2022 3:30 pm

Photo: IANS

As many as five labourers were trapped in the debris of a house that collapsed in south west Delhi on Monday afternoon, a Fire Department Official said.

According to the official, they received a call regarding the incident about 1.25 p.m. at Building No. 173, Satya Niketan, Delhi, and six fire tenders were dispatched right away.

After receiving information of the house collapse, the south west district police also raced to the scene.

Manoj C., the Deputy Commissioner of Police, was also present.

The rescue mission was ongoing, according to the latest information.
(with inputs from IANS)

