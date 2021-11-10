33 fresh Covid-19 cases detected in Delhi with 51,130 tests done

The number of fresh cases of Covid-19 infection on Tuesday stood at 33 with 51,130 tests conducted across the national capital, according to the Delhi government’s latest health bulletin. The positivity rate was calculated to be 0.06 per cent.

It was again a day of no death due to the coronavirus like all the previous days this month.

There were 26 patients who recovered after remaining hospitalised for a few days and were discharged by different hospitals during the past 24 hours.

The patients getting treatment as home isolation cases were counted to be 164 and the count of active cases was 349, the health bulletin informed.

The city had 9,245 hospital beds reserved for Covid-19 patients but only 152 beds remained occupied.

The number of people who got vaccinated during the past 24 hours was 83,967 and the count of those who got their first vaccine dose was 28,083. As of now, 76,49,420 people have been fully vaccinated in Delhi, having got both vaccine doses, the bulletin added.