3-year-old tragically killed in tempo accident in South Delhi

A tragic accident in Vasant Kunj, South Delhi, claimed the life of a three-year-old child after being struck by a Gramin Sewa Tempo.

The severely injured child was immediately rushed to Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, but was declared brought dead by the attending doctors.

Upon receiving a PCR call regarding the incident, a team from Vasant Kunj North Police Station promptly reached Fortis Hospital to initiate an inquiry.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered in connection with the accident, an official stated.

Following an investigation, the police tracked down the offending vehicle, and the driver, identified as Rohit, was arrested, the official added.