20-yr-old lynched in Delhi, 9 held

In a shocking occurrence in South-West Delhi, a 20-year-old teenager was beaten to death. So far, nine people have been arrested in connection with the case.

Krishna, an Uttam Nagar resident, was assaulted on April 24. He succumbed to his injuries on May 5.

The event was reported on April 24 from Bindapur, according to a senior police officer. Komal, the deceased’s sister, had contacted the PCR to report that a group of boys from another colony had thrashed her brother before abducting him.

Krishna had a fight with a young man named Suraj on Holiday, according to the police. Suraj and his buddies went to Krishna’s residence and thrashed him to settle the score. After that, the sufferer was transferred to Bhagwati Vihar.

Krishna was admitted to the DDU Hospital, and after his condition worsened, he was transferred to the Safdarjung Hospital.

He later succumbed to his injuries during the course of treatment.

(with inputs from IANS)