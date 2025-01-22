Delhi will vote for Kejriwal who prioritised water, electricity: Mann

During his road shows in the Narela, Timarpur, and Burari constituencies, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann claimed on Wednesday that Delhi would once again choose Arvind Kejriwal as its chief minister who prioritised water, education, and electricity.

Mann also addressed a spirited gathering in the Narela Vidhan Sabha, urging residents to support Sharad Chauhan and the AAP in the assembly elections emphasising the importance of choosing leaders who truly understand and stand with the people.

Advertisement

“I appeal to all of you to vote for the jhadu (broom – the AAP’s election symbol) on February 5. Not just Narela, all of Delhi has decided to bring Arvind Kejriwal back as the CM. Let’s elect leaders who live amidst you, share your joys and sorrows, and genuinely work for your welfare,” said Mann.

Advertisement

He claimed that the Kejriwal party focuses on issues that matter to the ‘aam aadmi’. “We don’t talk about fighting; we talk about education, healthcare, electricity, water, infrastructure, and improving the lives of women. That’s why you continue to show us your love and support. The Opposition, on the other hand, has no agenda, they only resort to hurl abuses”

The CM added, “Everywhere I go, people are saying that on 5th February, they will clean up with the jhadu and bring back Arvind Kejriwal as chief minister. Arvind Kejriwal is one of us, a leader who truly represents the people. In a democracy, the people are supreme, and this love and trust from Delhi’s citizens shows their unwavering faith in AAP’s governance.”

Responding to BJP leader Parvesh Verma’s comments on Punjabis and Sikhs, he said, “Delhi is the nation’s capital, welcoming vehicles from Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka, and across India. Does that mean cars from Punjab carry criminals? Such remarks are baseless and reflect a lack of respect. BJP leaders need to control their language and focus on real issues.”