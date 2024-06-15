Delhi water crisis: Dilip Pandey seeks Jal Shakti Minister’s intervention

AAP Chief Whip in Delhi Assembly Dilip Pandey on Saturday wrote to Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil seeking his intervention to resolve the water crisis in the national capital.

In his letter addressed to Paatil, he said, “Delhi is witnessing an unprecedented heat wave which has resulted in a severe shortage of water in the national capital. Demand for water is at an all-time high.”

Stating that Delhi being the national capital people from all over India come here in search of better employment opportunities, the senior AAP leader said, “We have always accommodated every individual with love and care. However, it’s disheartening to note that at such a time of crisis, we are yet to receive adequate support from the Centre.”

“We are very grateful to Himachal Pradesh for agreeing to share its excess water with Delhi. However, due to interstate dynamics, Delhi is unable to receive the water. The situation has become so grave that intervention from the Centre is required on an urgent basis to resolve this issue. I humbly request you to please coordinate with all North India states for us to get more water,” he said.

Pandey also sought time from the minister to meet him to discuss the matter. “We the group of MLAs who represent the prevailing sentiments of the people of Delhi would like to meet you on an urgent basis. Since the situation is worsening in Delhi and your intervention is urgently required here, we the MLAs of Delhi would like to meet you tomorrow and appraise you of the ongoing crises so that we can seek your timely intervention into the matter,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, the senior AAP leader, at a press conference, said, “This is a matter of multiple states – Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi. We request that Union Minister CR Paatil should rise above party politics and intervene in this and provide relief to the people of Delhi from the water crisis in this scorching heat.”

Notably, Delhi Water Minister Atishi had accused the Haryana government of conspiring against the people of the national capital by continuously stopping Delhi’s share of water.