Delhi villager pledges to continue ‘Save Village Campaign’ until demands met

The rural population in the capital city has pledged to continue their ‘Save Village Campaign’ until their problems are not resolved, announced Palam 360 Khap leader Chaudhary Surender Solanki.

The Khap chief said, “On the occasion of the 72nd birth anniversary of former Palam 360 Pradhan, Chaudhary Ramkaran Solanki, villagers vowed to continue fighting for the rights of Delhi’s rural people until all their problems are addressed and will boycott the upcoming Delhi assembly elections”.

He expressed concern over the deteriorating conditions of the villages in Delhi, criticizing the lack of attention from the authorities. Despite over a year of protests, their grievances remain unresolved. For the past month, villagers have been holding several panchayats, yet no political party or government has shown concern.

Advertisement

“It is unfortunate that laws are being made against the villagers on whose land the Parliament and Legislative assembly buildings were constructed, yet no laws are being made to protect the rights of these rural communities,” Solanki added.

He warned the government not to underestimate the strength of the rural people, stating that if their demands are not met soon, the government would have to face the consequences.