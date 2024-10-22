Delhi: Toxic foam surfaces in Yamuna River near Kalindi Kunj amid rising pollution

Toxic foam was seen floating on the Yamuna River in the Kalindi Kunj area on Tuesday as pollution levels in the river remain high.

This incident comes after similar foam was spotted on Sunday, highlighting the ongoing issue of rising pollution in the Yamuna River.

Dinesh Kumar, an NGO owner who regularly cleans the Yamuna Ghats on weekends, expressed concern over the situation. He said, “There is a lot of foam in the river, which has made it toxic for the skin as well as the eyes. We face difficulties in the cleaning process… The untreated sewage water released into the river has caused a rapid decline in water quality.”

On Saturday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla visited the banks of the Yamuna in Kalindi Kunj and launched a sharp criticism of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. He accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of engaging in “poisonous politics” that has made both the water and air in the national capital dangerous. Poonawalla also challenged Kejriwal and other AAP leaders to take a dip in the polluted Yamuna River.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality dropped to the ‘very poor’ category on Tuesday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 385 recorded around 8:00 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). A thick layer of fog was seen in areas like Anand Vihar, Kalkaji, Nehru Place, and Akshardham Temple as the city’s air quality continued to deteriorate.

Smog also engulfed the Ghazipur area, further worsening visibility. The CPCB classified the city’s air as ‘very poor,’ warning of possible health impacts for residents, especially those with respiratory conditions. Pollution levels are expected to remain high if weather conditions do not improve.

Saif, an individual visiting Kartavya Path, said, “Everyone faces difficulty in breathing during these months, especially in October, November, and December. The government is taking the right steps to curb pollution. The situation in Delhi is such that if the right steps are not taken on time, it could cause a lot of trouble in the future.”

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, an AQI in the ‘Severe’ category can affect healthy individuals and seriously impact those with pre-existing health conditions, while ‘Poor’ and ‘Very Poor’ levels can cause respiratory discomfort and illnesses with prolonged exposure.