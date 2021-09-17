Delhi: Third Covid-19 patient loses life in September

One Covid-19 patient lost his life on Friday, the third day during the current month when the deadly virus claimed the lives of people in the city, according to the Delhi government’s latest health bulletin. One person died of the coronavirus infection on 16 September and another on 7 September.

The city identified 33 fresh Covid-19-infected persons out of 74,099 tests conducted for this purpose. The positivity rate remained 0.04 per cent as was the situation yesterday too.

There were 56 patients of the virus who got cured and were discharged by various hospitals.

The health bulletin pointed out that 109 cases were being provided medication under the home quarantine system and the number of active cases was 407.

The national capital had as many as 11,887 hospital beds for coronavirus patients, but 11,631 beds remained unoccupied.

The count of containment zones was 96 as of today.

As many as 1,36,083 persons got their vaccine doses during the past 24 hours and the cumulative count of those given their first vaccine dose was 1,09,88,281.

The number of those who got both vaccine doses so far was 46,21,761, the bulletin added.