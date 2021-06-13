Indraprastha Apollo Hospital started administering the Russian Covid-19 Sputnik V vaccine on Sunday after a small batch with a volume of 500 doses only of the vaccine arrived in Delhi today.

The hospital is giving Sputnik’s shot only to its employees who haven’t been immunized so far.

However, it’s likely to be available for the public in Delhi from next week with the tentative roll-out date scheduled for June 20.

Hospital sources said that the next consignment of the Russian vaccine will arrive in Delhi from Hyderabad on June 19 and the roll-out is most likely to begin the next day.

The hospital informed that as many as 172 of its employees were administered the Sputnik’s shot.

The first phase of the Sputnik V roll-out by Apollo Hospitals and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories had started on a pilot basis on May 17 in Hyderabad and on May 18 in Vishakhapatnam.

According to the pricing schedule issued by the central government, the price per dose of Sputnik V at private hospitals has been capped at Rs 1,145, which is less than the maximum price for Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin at Rs 1,410.