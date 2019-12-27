Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 4.2 degrees Celsius and maximum temperature of 13.4 degrees Celsius on Friday.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted severe cold conditions to prevail in Delhi-NCR today. Cold-wave conditions will continue on December 28 and 29 in the national capital, Met scientist Kuldeep Srivastava told news agency ANI.

The weather department has predicted cold day to severe cold day conditions in many pockets very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, north Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh during the next two days and at isolated pockets for the subsequent two days and abate from these regions from December 31.

Dense fog may be witnessed at isolated pockets likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, north Rajasthan and UP during the next three days and over north Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Sikkim and Odisha during next two days and over northeastern India during next 4-5 days and abate thereafter.

Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are likely to continue to prevail in some pockets over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, north Rajasthan and Bihar and in isolated pockets over Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal and Sikkim during next two days.

Northwest and Central India are very likely to experience fairly widespread to widespread rainfall accompanied with hailstorm at isolated places between December 31 and January 1 and over East India on January 2.

Meanwhile, at least 21 Delhi-bound trains were delayed due to intense fog in several parts of northern India, railway officials said on Friday.

A senior Northern Railway official said that 21 trains were running late by over two to six-hours.

On Thursday, at least 25 Delhi-bound trains were delayed due to fog.