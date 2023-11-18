Delhi schools to reopen from Nov 20, GRAP Stage IV lifted as air quality improves

All schools in Delhi will reopen on November 20 and Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage IV restrictions were lifted as air quality in the national capital improved on Saturday. According to the Indian Meterological Department (IMD) forecast, there is no indication of any degradation in the air quality of Delhi in near future.

“Seeing that the Air Quality Index has improved and as per the forecast made by IMD/IITM there is no indication of any sharp degradation in Air Quality of Delhi in near future, the Sub-Committee on GRAP has revoked their order vide which action under Stage IV of GRAP had been invoked,” the order read.

“In light of these developments, it is ordered that all govt, govt-aided and private recognised schools in Delhi shall resume all classes (from pre-school to Std XII) physically w.e.f. 20.11.2013 i.e. Monday,” the order said.

However, the order said that outdoor sports activities and morning assemblies will continue to be banned for next one week from the issuance of this order.

On November 8, the government had ordered Delhi schools to announce early winter break from November 9 to 18 in view of severe air polution in Delhi.

Meanwhile, after the revocation of GRAP Stage IV restrictions, medium and heavy goods vehicles will also be allowed to enter Delhi.

AQI level of Delhi on Saturday was recorded around 322 (very poor), which is about 128 AQI points below the threshold for invoking the GRAP Stage-IV actions.

Delhi’s neighbouring cities of Ghaziabad (276), Gurugram (322), Greater Noida (228), Noida (265) and Faridabad (309) also recorded “very poor” air quality. While the air quality still remains in “very poor” category, it is better the the “severe plus” a few days back when the above measures were announced.