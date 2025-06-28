Delhi schools to get smart tech upgrade inspired by Gujarat model: Education Minister

Following a visit to Suman High School in Surat on Saturday, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood announced that government schools in the national capital will soon be equipped with advanced classroom technologies inspired by the Gujarat model. The planned upgrades include the introduction of artificial intelligence tools, smart boards, and robotics labs.

Speaking to the media in Gujarat, Sood stated, “An advanced education system featuring AI, smart boards, and robotics—on the lines of Gujarat—will soon be implemented in Delhi’s schools as well.”

Advertisement

According to an official release, the minister visited multiple classrooms at the Surat school, where he observed lessons being conducted using smart boards. He also inspected advanced robotics and AI labs that showcased student projects on drones, 3D printing, and sensor-based security systems.

Advertisement

During interactions with students, Sood inquired about the learning benefits of these technologies and expressed enthusiasm to replicate similar initiatives in Delhi’s government schools.

In a sharp critique of the so-called Delhi education model, Sood called it a failure. He said the model, once hailed by the Aam Aadmi Party and its former Education Minister—currently in jail in connection with the liquor scam—had not delivered meaningful results.

“Despite being the national capital with access to all possible resources, Delhi’s government schools have only a few hundred smart boards,” he noted.

“In contrast, Gujarat—despite facing natural challenges like annual floods in several districts—has successfully established over one lakh smart classrooms. This clearly exposes the failure of the so-called Delhi model.”

The visit was part of the minister’s broader effort to study the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and examine best practices being adopted in other states. He praised the educational reforms in Gujarat’s government schools as exemplary and urged other states to take inspiration from them.

Also present during the visit were the District Education Officer of Surat, officials from the Municipal Primary Education Committee, the District Primary Education Officer, school administrators, and other senior education officials.