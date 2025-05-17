Delhi scales up support for food micro- enterprises & startups under PM’s flagship scheme: Sirsa

In a landmark step for the development of micro-entrepreneurs and startups in Delhi, Industries Minister Manjinder Singh SIrsa on Saturday announced the expansion of incubation infrastructure under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme.

The initiative is a shot in the arm for Delhi’s efforts to build a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat and Vocal for Local.

As part of the initiative, two incubation centres are being established at the World Class Skill Centres (WCSC) in Jhandewalan and Wazirpur through DSEU, funded by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI), Government of India.

The total estimated project cost of this initiative stands at Rs 4.5 crore, while Rs 45 lakh has been already sanctioned for the installation of bakery line equipment.

Speaking about the initiative, Sirsa said, “Delhi’s commitment to empowering micro food entrepreneurs is unwavering. Through world-class incubation support and modern infrastructure, we are laying the foundation for a new era of self-reliant, skilled, and market-ready micro enterprises. Under the leadership of CM Smt Rekha Gupta and guidance of PM Narendra Modi, Delhi is transforming into an engine of inclusive growth.”

In a parallel initiative, the Delhi government, under a Rs 3.06 crore CSR sanction from DSIIDC, is also establishing two cutting-edge IoT labs (at East and Main Campus) and one Fabrication Lab (at Main Campus) at the Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT), aimed at supporting product development, testing, and skill-building for startups, students, and faculty.

Sirsa further said that the government’s goal is to make Delhi the first choice for innovators, MSMEs, and skilled youth looking to build future-ready enterprises.

He added that these labs will bridge the gap between bringing up new ideas and their execution for startups and local entrepreneurs.

Delhi’s strategic implementation of this central scheme is something that showcases proactive alignment with national development priorities while addressing local enterprise needs.