Delhi Revenue Dept to organise 74 camps for updation of land records

The Revenue Department of Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) will organise 74 camps covering 166 villages in all 11 Revenue Districts from 20th September to 5th October for the purpose of updation of land records on the basis of inheritance in the urbanised villages of the national capital.

The decision to organise the camps was taken after Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena asked officers/officials to reach the doorsteps of the people and ensure required action instead of people running from pillar to post in DM / SR offices to get the mutation work done. After his directions, a detailed order was issued on 18th September listing the districts/villages and the number of camps to be organised for this purpose.

Saxena has also directed DMs/ SDMs to take rounds of the camps to monitor the process and ensure smooth functioning so that the beneficiaries do not face any hassle or harassment.

Earlier, the LG announced recording of ownership rights of agricultural land in urbanised villages of the capital, on the basis of inheritance. The decision will positively impact the lives of lakhs of Delhi residents as it will meet a long pending demand of people, who had been denied their natural right of inheritance since 2010.

Saxena, who has been frequently visiting villages of the capital, was presented with this demand and related grievances in every single village that he visited. Apart from this, several civic society organisations have demanded the same.

In the Samvaad organised at Raj Niwas with residents of villages in the capital, lack of mutation had emerged as the primary grievance of the people. A delegation of all seven MPs from Delhi had met the LG and presented representation in this regard.