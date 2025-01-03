All camps in Mahakumbh Mela area to receive essential facilities; verification to be done 3 times

The Uttar Pradesh government is leaving no stone unturned in its efforts to ensure Mahakumbh 2025 is a memorable and seamless experience for devotees. Camps set up in the mela area are being equipped with essential services, including toilets, potable water supply, and uninterrupted electricity.

To maintain transparency, a verification system has been implemented to ensure these facilities are being provided as promised through facility coupons.

Strengthening the process further, the Mela Authority has directed all Sector Magistrates to conduct three rounds of verification throughout the event. These verifications, scheduled at different intervals, will ensure that all institutions receive the necessary services without any disruption.

Officials here on Friday said that the Prayagraj Mela Authority has instructed all Sector Magistrates to verify and update the details of institution allotted land and facilities through the land and facility allocation software. The verification process will be conducted at three intervals during the 45-day event to ensure transparency.

The first verification will take place from January 12 to February 4. The second round is scheduled between February 5 and February 12 while the final verification will occur from February 13 to February 26.

Details such as the institution’s name, average number of Kalpavasis, number of bhandaras organised and participants involved, number of sermons delivered, estimated visitors, and the duration of the camp will be reviewed during these checks. This step-by-step verification process ensures accurate monitoring and a transparent management system for Mahakumbh 2025.

This verification process aims to ensure that the activities proposed by institutions allotted land and facilities are being carried out as planned. This will not only validate their operations but also update their details in the software system.

Additionally, the process will facilitate a data-driven system for managing information related to facilities and other arrangements. It will verify whether the allocated land and facilities are being used as per the specified arrangements and whether contracted suppliers have completed their tasks. This streamlined approach will also ensure that the payment process for suppliers is completed in accordance with the rules.

Advertisement