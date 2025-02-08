Delhi rejected Kejriwal’s politics of lies, deceit: Delhi Congress chief

Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav said on Saturday that the outcome of the Assembly elections was a clear indication that the people of the national capital have rejected former chief minister and AAP’s national convenor Arvind Kejriwal’s politics of “lies and deceit”.

Reacting to the results of the Assembly polls on Saturday, he wrote in a post on X, “The results of Delhi Assembly elections are a clear indication that the people of Delhi have rejected Arvind Kejriwal’s politics of lies and deceit.”

On Congress’ dismal performance, he said people’s mandate is supreme, adding the party would introspect its “mistakes”, which led to its debacle in the Delhi polls. “All the soldiers of the Congress fought the battle very strongly but the results did not come in our favour. We will review our shortcomings and mistakes. We will continue to serve the people of Delhi and stand with them at every moment. People’s mandate is supreme,” the Delhi Congress chief said.

The Congress that drew a blank in the last two Assembly elections in Delhi again failed to open its account despite its aggressive campaign against the ruling AAP and BJP (BJP).