Delhi PWD Minister inspects development projects

After assuming office of the Public Works Department (PWD), Minister Pravesh Verma swung into action on Saturday inspecting several important development projects in the National capital alongside officials wherein he reviewed the progress of road construction and directed the officials to expedite the work.

During the inspection, Minister Pravesh Verma took stock of three important projects. The first is from Bhoro Marg to Sarai Kale Khan where road strengthening work is going on till the ring road.

The second is Barapullah Phase-3 where road construction work is going on from Sarai Kale Khan to Mayur Vihar. The third is the review of the work of Moolchand underpass pump upgradation.

Speaking to reporters during the inspection, Verma said that many roads in the city are in bad shape with the presence of potholes. The government is working fast to make these roads strong and traffic friendly.

While discussing the Barapullah Phase-3 project, he said that this new road to be built from Sarai Kale Khan to Mayur Vihar will ease the traffic in Delhi and people will get relief from traffic jams.

Moreover, he added that the Moolchand underpass faces severe waterlogging during the monsoon season. The Minister directed officials to complete the pump upgradation work soon so that the drainage of rainwater can be smooth.

The minister said after the inspection that PWD officials have been instructed to complete all the projects within the stipulated time. He said that the Delhi government is paying full attention to strengthening the roads and other infrastructure for the convenience of the public.