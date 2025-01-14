“Delhi polls will expose ‘Jugalbandi’ going on between Congress, BJP for years”: Kejriwal

In a bold statement ahead of the Delhi elections, Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday claimed that the upcoming Assembly polls would uncover the long-standing alliance between the Congress and BJP, describing it as a “jugalbandi”.

This came after BJP leader Amit Malviya responded to Kejriwal’s remarks on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

In a post on X, Kejriwal said, “I said just one line about Rahul Gandhi and the reply is coming from the BJP. Look how much trouble the BJP is facing. Perhaps this Delhi election will expose the ‘Jugalbandi’ going on behind the scenes between Congress and BJP for years.”

On Monday, Arvind Kejriwal hit out at Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, saying that the Congress leader’s fight is to save his party, whereas the former Delhi Chief Minister’s fight is to “save the country.”

Kejriwal, while claiming that Rahul Gandhi “abused him a lot” added that he does not want to reply to his comments.

Advertisement

“Today Rahul Gandhi came to Delhi. He abused me a lot. But I will not comment on his statements. His fight is to save Congress, my fight is to save the country,” said the post by Kejriwal.

Reacting to this, BJP leader Malviya posted on X and said, “Worry about the country later, save your New Delhi seat for now.”

Rahul Gandhi, in a public address at Seelampur, Delhi, criticised both the Bharatiya Janata Party and Aam Aadmi Party.

Advertisement

The former Congress President asked what Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had done to combat inflation and help the poor.

“I wish to ask is the inflation increasing or decreasing? What did Kejriwal and PM Modi say on inflation? They said they would reduce inflation. Has it been reduced? Poor are becoming poorer and the rich are becoming richer,” Gandhi said.

He further said, “There are 100 to 150 billionaires who are controlling the country. They get all the privileges. Have you ever seen PM Modi speaking about Adani and Ambani? Has Kejriwal ever said anything about Adani?”

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

The last date for filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20.