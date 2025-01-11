Delhi polls poster-war intensifies with less than a month left for voting

Ahead of the Delhi legislative assembly elections, the poster war amongst the BJP and AAP is intensifying day-by-day with new campaign material in the form of posters and slogans being brought out, while the saffron party on Saturday released its ‘Aap-Da-E Azam, poster alleging various irregularities in the ‘Sheesh Mahal’ construction.

The BJP also released a poll song in line with Sheesh Mahal controversy ‘Aapda failaane walo ka adda.’

In the ensuing ‘poster-war’ the BJP has been pointing out at the alleged irregularities of the ruling dispensation, highlighting city’s civic woes, and government’s alleged irregularities and other allegations on AAP chief over the ‘Sheesh Mahal’ bungalow at 6 Flag Staff Road, while AAP is also not stepping back from its claims and allegations against the saffron party.

The recent in the row is also BJP’s poster over Kejriwal’s alleged comments insulting Purvanchalis.

Similarly, AAP also shared on Friday morning on social media platform X, a poster accusing saffron party leaders of allegedly disrespecting women , Purvanchalis, Baba Saheb Ambedkar and former Delhi CM, while it also released another one depicting party leaders in a poster Galibaz Danav.

Amid the run up towards the forthcoming assembly polls, that are going to be crucial for the city, the parties that are being considered as the top two players, the AAP and BJP have also come up with campaign songs or poll anthems to step up their election canvassing, in a bid to connect with the voters.

The poll atmosphere is heating up in Delhi, despite the cold weather conditions, as the parties shoot posters out back -to-back, like a series of satirical attacks at their political opponents.

The posters, sometimes take inspiration from bollywood comedy flicks, while some present cartoon and animation, to mock the political opponents.

Be it saffron party’s ‘Chunavi Hindu’ poster mocking AAP chief or the AAP’s poster, where the saffron party giving out a clear message that he is a Hindu for poll purposes, allegedly trying to use religion for gains during election.

The BJP had on January 5 released a poster targeting AAP, while it also released its song which says that this time Delhi wants a change, while the AAP recently came up with its poll anthem ‘Phir Layenge Kejriwal.”

Previously, the saffron party has released several posters over Kejriwal’s different promises, that were ye to be fulfilled, while the AAP condemning the BJP-led centre allegedly neglecting city’s law and order, which centre’s responsibility.

AAP on the other hand has released posters with claimed numbers, statistics trying to show as to how the saffron party is allegedly manipulating voter lists to gain advantage.