Delhi polls: Police convenes inter-state coordination meet

Gearing up for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls 2025, Delhi Police convened an inter-state border coordination meeting on Saturday chaired by the Joint Commissioner of Police (Southern Range) S K Jain, aimed to strengthen coordination with the bordering districts of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.The meeting’s aim was to ensure seamless security and prevent any disruptions during the electoral process in the national capital.

He emphasized the importance of vigilance and collaboration, across the borders stating, “Our collective efforts and steadfast coordination will be the cornerstone of a secure electoral process. By maintaining high levels of preparedness and cooperation, we can effectively prevent any unlawful activities that threaten peace and integrity during the elections,” he added.

The meeting also focused on several critical areas like strengthening border security, joint manning of inter- state check posts, installation of CCTVs at critical locations, conducting intensive vehicle checks to curb the smuggling of liquor, contraband, and other illegal items. Emphasis was also laid on suppression of illegal firearms circulation and apprehension of individuals involved in their distribution and monitoring criminal elements.

In view of maintaining peace, police also stressed on the identification and surveillance of musclemen and other criminal elements.The meeting resulted in the formulation of actionable strategies to ensure public safety and law enforcement readiness.

The DCPs from Gurugram, Faridabad, and Noida pledged their full cooperation and support to maintain a secure and peaceful environment during the elections. Senior officials of Haryana and UP Police were part of the meeting, including DCP East Gurugram Mayank Gupta, along with ACPs of Gurugram District, DCP/ NIT Faridabad Kuldeep Singh, and concerned ACPs of the district.