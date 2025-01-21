Delhi polls: Free education, stipend for SC students in BJP’s Sankalp Patra II

Former Union minister and senior BJP leader Anurag Thakur, on Tuesday, released part II of the party’s manifesto for the Delhi Assembly elections with free education from KG to PG to the needy students in government educational institutes, and financial assistance of Rs 15,000 to the youths for the preparation of competitive examinations as key promises.

In the second part of its manifesto, the saffron party has also promised a stipend of Rs 1,000 per month to Scheduled Caste (SC) students under the ‘Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Stipend Scheme’ for technical and professional courses.

On the occasion, Thakur announced the establishment of a welfare board for auto-taxi drivers and domestic workers, along with life insurance, if the BJP is voted to power in the Assembly elections. “Welfare board will be constituted for auto-taxi drivers. They will be provided life insurance of Rs 10 lakh, accident insurance and vehicle insurance of Rs 5 lakh and scholarship for their children,” read the BJP’s Sankalp Patra Part II.

“A welfare board will be constituted for domestic workers, there will be provision for life insurance of Rs 10 lakh, accident insurance of Rs 5 lakh, scholarship for their children and 6 months paid maternity leave,” the party’s manifesto further said.

The saffron party has also promised to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe corruption during the AAP’s tenure.

Thakur announced to double the number of beneficiaries of PM SVANidhi Yojana if the BJP is voted to power.

Launching Sankalp Patra Part II, the former Union minister said, “In the last 10 years, the BJP government has eliminated middlemen and implemented public welfare schemes through DBT.”

“The Modi Government’s policy towards corruption is zero tolerance,” he added.

On the promises in the second part of the BJP’s manifesto, Thakur said, “We will provide free education from KG to PG to the needy students in government education institutes in Delhi.”

“We will provide to the youth of Delhi one-time financial assistance of Rs 15,000 for preparation of competitive examinations and reimburse two-time travel and application fees. This is Modi ki guarantee,” the senior BJP leader said.

Focussing on the students belonging to marginalised section, the party promised a stipend of Rs 1,000 per month to be provided to Scheduled Caste students under the ‘Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Stipend Scheme’ for technical and professional courses.

The senior BJP leader said all the poll promises of the party are backed by ‘Modi ki Guarantee’ and hence subjected to roll out in a time bound manner; however, it was the AAP government which has only ignored and betrayed the city residents in the past 11 years.

He alleged that the AAP was providing shelter to Rohingya Muslims and illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in Delhi. “…On the directions of Arvind Kejriwal ji, Atishi ji, and AAP leaders, Rohingya Muslims and illegal Bangladeshi immigrants are getting shelter in Delhi,” he said.

The saffron party, in its manifesto, asserted a ‘zero tolerance’ policy against corruption and reiterated its commitment to working in coordination with the MCD and NDMC to resolve the issues faced by residents of the national capital.

The Delhi Assembly elections are going to be held in a single phase on February 5, with counting to be done on February 8.