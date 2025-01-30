Delhi polls: “AAP misusing Punjab Police everywhere,” alleges Congress’Sandeep Dikshit

With less than a week left for Delhi assembly polls, Congress candidate from the New Delhi constituency Sandeep Dikshit on Thursday dared Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal for an open debate.

The Congress leader said if Kejriwal does not have time, then he is ready to set up a stage outside the AAP leader’s residence for the debate.

“I have challenged Kejriwal to an open debate; if Kejriwal does not have time, then I am ready to set up a stage outside Kejriwal’s residence,” Dikshit told ANI.

“I (Sandeep Dixit) am ready for a debate outside Jantar Mantar, Kejriwal house or wherever the Aam Aadmi Party is convenient,” he added.

Advertisement

Taking a swipe at the recent ‘poisonous water’ controversy, he said that the Election Commission should allow Delhi Police to question Kejriwal on the issue.

Kejriwal had alleged that the Haryana government had “poisoned” the water supplied to Delhi, with the intention of causing harm to its residents. Following this, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini visited the banks of the Yamuna River in Delhi’s Palla village on Wednesday, where he took a sip of water to counter accusations made by former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Advertisement

He then attacked AAP for the Punjab Police row, alleging AAP of ‘misusing’ Punjab’s Police everywhere.

“…You have been indulging in forgery for the last 10 years… Personnel of Punjab Police are threatening people at Nabha House in Delhi that if they let anyone else besides the AAP campaign, they would lose their jobs. Delhi Police should visit Nabha House and find out why Punjab Police personnel are stationed there and threatening people. You are misusing Punjab Police everywhere…” Sandeep Dikshit told ANI.

Notably, on Wednesday night, the Tilak Marg police station received information of a suspicious vehicle with a ‘PB’ number registration and ‘Punjab sarkar’ written on it parked near Punjab Bhavan. Upon inspection, the vehicle had various pamphlets of the Aam Aadmi Party, multiple liquor bottles and cash worth lakhs, according to Delhi police.

However, the Punjab government issued a clarification that the number plate on the vehicle is “forged and fake” and refuted any allegations of the car being connected to the state government.

Sandeep Dikshit is up against AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal and BJP’s Parvesh Verma from the New Delhi assembly constituency.

In the previous two elections, held in 2020 and 2015, the Congress has failed to open its account.

Voting for Delhi Assembly polls will be held on February 5. The national capital is all set for a three-way contest between the ruling AAP, the main opposition BJP and Congress.