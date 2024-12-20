Delhi police tracks 311 missing children this year

The Delhi police, under its operation ‘Milap’, has united 311 missing children with their families this year, official data stated on Friday.

This feat was done by the Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of Shahdara police.

Operation Milap is an initiative of the city police to unite the missing and kidnapped children with their families.

According to the data released by the police, these 311 children include 118 minor girls, 86 boys and 107 people above the age of 18.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said the rescued people include 274 from Delhi, 20 from Uttar Pradesh, four from Bihar and Haryana, three from Mumbai, two from Jammu and Kashmir, and one each from Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, and Telangana.

“Out of these, 74 children were below 14 years of age, 130 children below 18 years, and 107 were above 18 years of age. Moreover, 30 children were carrying a reward of Rs 20,000 by the Commissioner of Delhi Police,” he said.

The milestone was achieved through a nationwide drive conducted by the AHTU team under “Operation Milap”, led by Inspector Surendra Sharma consisting of Head Constable Arun, Nirdesh, Rajdeep under the overall supervision of ACP Rama Shankar Gotewal, he mentioned.

The notable finds among these include a 16-year-old girl, who went missing from Geeta Colony police station in 2018. She was found after six years from Telangana. Similarly, a 14-year-old boy, Krishna, reunited with his family after he went missing eight years ago from a government-run children’s home in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.