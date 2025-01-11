Delhi Police to question AAP MLA in fake document

The Delhi Police has issued a notice to AAP MLA Mohinder Goyal and his office staff for interrogation related to the fake Aadhar card document case.

This comes after the arrest of Bangladeshi nationals with fake documents by South Delhi Police in which some Bangladeshi immigrants were arrested with fake Aadhar cards.

Advertisement

The Delhi Police have launched a two month long drive against illegal immigrants in compliance with LG’s directive to take action against the foreign nationals in the national capital.

Advertisement

So far, the police have apprehended more than 50 migrants and put them in a detention centre to deport them to Bangladesh who had entered India illegally or have overstayed after the expiry of their visa.

Attacking on the AAP over the issue of illegal immigrant, BJP National Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said, , “Investigation into fake votes in Delhi has revealed that votes of Bangladeshi infiltrators are being made by making fake Aadhar cards and signatures of two AAP MLAs – Mohinder Goyal and Jai Bhagwan Upkar have been found in this conspiracy. AAP is taking support of anti-national forces.”