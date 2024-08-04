Delhi Police solve armed burglary within 12 hours

The Delhi Police have solved a case of armed burglary in a house in the Vasant Kunj area within 12 hours with the arrest of an accused identified as Jitender, a 38-year-old Meerut-based burglar.

According to police officials, on the night of August 3, a PCR call was received about a burglary in the house of a 61-year-old retired IRS officer, Abhay Kumar in the Vasant Kunj area. The caller said he and his wife were sleeping in the bedroom when he heard a loud noise on the balcony. He saw a man entering their bedroom through the sliding door at 1 am in midnight.

Upon seeing the intruder, as Abhay raised an alarm to wake his wife he was attacked by the intruder. Their servant was able to lock the culprit in a room but he escaped from the balcony, added Abhay.

Following the call, a police party, along with a forensic team, rushed to the spot and the family members were taken to the AIIMS trauma centre.

A case was registered in the matter and the police started interrogation.

Based on the investigation, the accused Jitender was arrested by the police.

Further, the police have recovered the weapon used in the offence along with other evidence and a further investigation is underway.