Delhi Police nab 3 fake candidates appearing in NEET-UG exam

The Delhi Police have apprehended three fake candidates appearing in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) exam from two schools of the South District, the police said on Monday.

All of the three proxy candidates were from the state of Rajasthan, the police said.

According to police, on Sunday the NEET-UG exam was held at some schools in the South District area and out of them, complaints were received regarding fake candidates, who appeared in the exam from two of the schools.

Advertisement

The separate complaints were received at Police Stations Malviya Nagar and Ambedkar Nagar respectively.

In connection with the Malviya Nagar complaint, a person identified as 24-year-old Abhishek, who is a resident of Jodhpur district in Rajasthan, was found to be allegedly appearing on behalf of a candidate, and accordingly a case under Sections 419/468/471/120B of the Indian Penal Code was registered in the matter.

Similarly, in the matter pertaining to Ambedkar Nagar Police Station where another complaint was received regarding the fake candidates, two people including Gajraj Singh, a resident of Dausa, Rajasthan, aged 21 years and another person Rakesh, aged 21 years who is a resident of Barmer, Rajasthan, were found to be appearing on behalf of the actual candidates, and a case was registered against them under the relevant sections of the law.

The police have initiated a probe in the matter to find out whether there is an involvement of an organized racket behind the proxy candidates being provided for such exams.