Delhi police empowers AIIMS female staff, conducts Self-defence training programme

The Special Police Unit for Women and Children (SPUWAC) of Delhi Police on Saturday conducted a self defence programme in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi.

The programme saw participation of about 100 female healthcares professionals that were trained in self-defense tactics to bolster their personal safety and confidence in professional and public settings.

The training was focused on equipping participants with practical skills to defend against physical threats using everyday items like dupattas, pens, handbags, hairpins, heels, and pepper spray.

Additionally, sessions were also held to cover essential legal rights of the females and helpline information, along with showcasing a film on cyber safety to enhance their digital security awareness.

Special Commissioner of Police (SPUWAC), Chhaya Sharma, highlighted the importance of such initiatives, stating the force’s commitment to ensure safety and empowerment of women.

“More than 557,118 women have trained across the city through this programme,” added Sharma.

The training sessions are regularly held for various groups, including students, working women, and homemakers, with seasonal camps during summer and winter vacations, the Special CP added.

Dr. M. Srinivas, Director of AIIMS, stated that he will continue this training programme for staff of AIIMS and appreciate the initiative of Delhi Police.