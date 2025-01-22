Delhi Police disrupting my poll campaigning at behest of Centre: Kejriwal

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday accused the Delhi Police of disrupting his poll campaigning on the instructions of the BJP-led central government ahead of the February 5 assembly polls.

Addressing a joint press conference along with Chief Minister Atishi and party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj, he said people of the city will have to stand together and give the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a strong reply.

“The Delhi Police is with the BJP. No one is there for the security and safety of the people. One of the SHOs told me they get direct instructions from the Ministry of Home Affairs to disrupt our rallies. I am afraid voters might be stopped from casting their votes this time,” he alleged.

Kejriwal claimed the BJP faces a “historic defeat” in Delhi and that is why its workers are resorting to hooliganism with the support of police.

“Police are facilitating the BJP’s campaign and supporting their workers who are disrupting AAP’s poll efforts,” he said.

Atishi claimed BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri was threatening AAP workers in Kalkaji, where she is seeking a reelection from. She said BJP workers are attempting to obstruct the AAP’s door-to-door campaigns in the constituency.

“In all areas of the (Kalkaji) constituency, a huge number of BJP workers and people, claiming to be Bidhuri’s nephews, are harassing the AAP workers. Bidhuri called an AAP worker and asked her to rejoin the BJP. When she said that she was in AAP and with Atishi, Bidhuri warned her that it (AAP) was a party of terrorists and that Atishi would go to jail after February 8,” she told the media.

“There are multiple such incidents. The BJP candidate (Bidhuri), his workers and nephews are not contesting elections, they are spreading hooliganism. We are going to complain to the Election Commission that an FIR should be registered against Bidhuri, his workers and nephews, and strict action be taken,” she added.

The Delhi polls are scheduled for February 5, with the results to be announced on February 8. The AAP is aiming for a third consecutive term after securing a sweeping victory in 2020, winning 62 of 70 seats.